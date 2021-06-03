Image Source : INSTAGRAM: DEVI.9334 Vastu Tips: Keep pitcher of water towards the north direction to gain blessings of Varun Dev

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the right direction to keep the water pitcher. According to the scriptures, the north direction is considered the best for keeping an earthen pot or pot filled with water. With this, you will get auspicious results related to the north direction. With this, the blessings of Varun Dev remain on you.

At the same time, you do not have any kind of fear, that is, you are not afraid of anything. Let me tell you that in the family, the middle son of the family gets the maximum benefit.

If we talk about health, then keeping water-related things in the north direction gives maximum benefit to our ears. This strengthens our hearing ability.