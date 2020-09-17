Image Source : TWITTER/@KREATECUBE Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to place dining table in South-East direction. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the correct direction to place a dining table at home in Vastu Shastra today. The dining table is the most suitable place to eat food. But it has a direct impact on our lives and also on our behavior. According to Vastu Shastra, the dining table should be in the south-east direction of the house. In this direction, eating food while sitting on the dining table keeps good coordination between the family members and there remains happiness in the house.

Apart from the direction of the dining table, its condition, that is, its size should also be taken care of. The dining table in the house should be rectangular or square in shape. Let me tell you one more thing that the dining table should never be kept empty. Always keep some food or jug ​​of water on it. Doing this will ensure no shortage of food in the house.

