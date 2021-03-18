Image Source : INSTA/ARIZONAPOTTERY/DULCIE_A_ Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to keep things made of clay in south-west direction of house

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about placing the earthen things in south-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, earthen things can also be placed in south-west direction, that is, in the south-west direction.

Actually according to Vastu Shastra the south-west direction is also related to the earth element, just like the northeast angle, that is, north-east direction. Therefore, you can keep things related to soil in the south-west direction as well. In this direction, if heavy things related to soil are kept, then it is more beneficial.

For example, if you want to put big pot of soil in the garden, then you should put it in the south-west direction, but if you want to get small pot of soil, then you should apply it in the northeast direction. You will get a lot of benefit from this.