Image Source : DAVID DEWITT (THECOZYCOFFEE.COM) Vastu Tips: How to use salt to avoid lack of money at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about maintaining the flow of money in the house. Many times, there is a shortage of money in the house and many times the money comes so quickly that people fail to manage it properly.

According to Vastu Shastra, to maintain the flow of money in the house normally, take a glass vase, fill it with water and add salt and place it in the southwest corner of the house. With this, put a red colored bulb at the backside of the glass, so that whenever the bulb lights up, the rays directly fall on the glass and whenever the water dries, clean the glass and fill it with salt again.