Vastu Tips: Having fountain inside the house in this direction can open path of progress for family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EXPLEASIADECOR Representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about installing a fountain inside your house. Some people do not have space for a garden area outside in their homes, so they can get a small size waterfall or fountain installed inside the house. You can also get it installed in the living room or drawing room of the house. To install a fountain inside the house, the northeast direction should be chosen. Due to this, the avenues of progress are always open in the family.

Water is also one of the five elements of nature. Keeping a balance in all these is very necessary for the development of life and a fountain in the house promotes the water element. One more thing is that it should always be flowing. Because a stopped fountain causes financial loss. Seeing the flowing water, the person who enters the house due to stress also becomes happy and positive energy is transmitted in it.

This discussion in Vastu Shastra was about installing waterfalls inside the house. Hope you will fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.