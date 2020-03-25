Image Source : TWITTER Vastu tips for Chaitra Navratri: Face east or north direction while worshiping Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri starts from today, so today in Vastu Shastra we will tell you about the installation of the idol and Kalash Stapana of Devi Maa on the first day of Navratri. According to Vastu Shastra, both the idol of the mother and the installation of the urn should be done in the north-east direction of the house and the wooden outpost should be used for idol installation. If one gets an outpost made of sandalwood, it is even better. Also keep in mind that idol installation should never be done near toilets or bathrooms.

Apart from this, Acharya Indu Prakash also tells you the right direction for worshiping Goddess. According to Vastu Shastra, during worship of the Goddess, you should keep your mouth towards the east or north direction. Worshiping in the east direction leads to enlightenment and worshiping in the north direction gives a person the benefit of money and grain.

Navratri puja also called as Vasanta Navratri is observed in the honour of the divine feminine Devi (Durga). It is one of the most popular pujas done by Hindu, falls in the month of Chaitra. This year Chaitra Navratri would start from today, March 25, 2020, and would end on April 2, 2020.

The customs and rituals which are observed during Shardiya Navratri are also observed during Chaitra Navratri, like Ghatasthapana and Sandhi Puja.