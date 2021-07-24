Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DAWNDUSTFLORALS Vastu Tips: Do not keep dry or withered flowers in the house. here's why

Although it is considered good to keep flowers at home, office or any other place and that is why many people also plant flowers in their home or office, but one thing is to be noted here. People buy plants but do not take proper care of them and they wither or become damaged Their leaves turn black which is not a good thing.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to keep such spoiled and withered flowers at home. They not only spoil the beauty of that place but also cause Vastu defects. Doing this reduces the inflow of money. Therefore such plants or leaves should be removed immediately.