Visiting Melbourne for T20 World Cup? Shrine of Remembrance to Eureka Tower, know what to explore

Are you planning to visit Melbourne for this T20 World Cup? The capital and largest city of the Australian state of Victoria, Melbourne is the second-most populous city in both Australia and Oceania. It has a wide range of tourist attractions. Melbourne is home to many of Australia's best-known landmarks, including Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is one of the hosts of the T20 World Cup, the National Gallery of Victoria, Shrine of Remembrance, the Eureka Tower, and the World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building. Thousands are flying to Australia's Melbourne to watch the match.

In case you too are the one traveling to the aforementioned venue, here's a list of what you can explore there during your stay. The Melbourne City Tourist Shuttle is a free service, which has stops by the Melbourne Museum and the Carlton Gardens, Lygon Street, Queen Victoria Market, the courts, Southbank, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Botanical Gardens, MCG or Melbourne Cricket Ground, Chinatown, and La Trobe Street for the Old Melbourne Gaol.

Also, Melbourne has 'City Circle Tram', which provides a free and convenient way to get around central Melbourne. You can board it and visit the places and take beautiful pictures.

Apart from this, you can visit

1- Shrine of Remembrance: The Shrine is Victoria's national memorial honouring the service and sacrifice of Australians in war and peacekeeping

2- Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria: Melbourne Gardens has been a treasured part of Melbourne’s cultural life for more than 165 years. You can visit here and click a lot of pictures.

3-Eureka Skydeck: Teeter on The Edge, a switchable glass cube that slides you out from the building's 88th floor for unsurpassed views of Melbourne and far beyond.

4-Dandenong Ranges National Park: Take a relaxing walk through forests of towering mountain ash in the Dandenong Ranges National Park.

5-ArtVo: A new immersive art gallery or ‘trick art’ gallery – the first of its kind in Australia. Unlike traditional art museums, visitors are encouraged to experience art through touching and interacting with the artworks, as well as photographing themselves as part of the art.

