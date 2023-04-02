Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thilafushi: know about this artificial island that is a significant center for waste management

Thilafushi, situated in the Maldives, is a far cry from a typical tourist spot, and it may not even qualify as a complete "destination." This is because Thilafushi is an engineered island, specially constructed in the Maldives.

Thilafushi is located close to the capital city of the Maldives, Malé. It was made in the 1990s to dispose of the country's garbage as a landfill site. Currently, Thilafushi is a significant center for waste management and recycling and is also developing as an industrial area.

Thilafushi got its name "trash island" or "rubbish island" because it was initially developed to manage the waste produced in the Maldives. However, with the growth in population and tourism, the amount of waste generated also increased.

Various types of waste, including batteries and electronics were dumped here over time. The island became overloaded with trash, and the landfill started to overflow into the nearby ocean, causing harm to the marine environment.

However, there is a twist to Thilafushi's story. Even though it still functions as a waste management and recycling center, the authorities are now striving to enhance the island's infrastructure and lessen the ecological consequences of waste.

With the ongoing efforts to bring about changes, it could become an interesting destination for those keen on environmental issues. If you want to witness how waste is managed and recycled, Thilafushi could be the right place to visit.

The determined efforts of concerned citizens and several environmental organizations have made it possible to find ways to utilize the waste in Thilafushi. The people here have a firm commitment towards the principles of "Reuse, Reduce, Recycle."

