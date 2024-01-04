Snorkelling to Scuba Diving: 5 water sports to explore in Lakshadweep

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Water sports to explore in Lakshadweep.

India is a place with many different customs, traditions and views. From the Himalayas mountains in the north to quiet water areas of Kerala in the south, India has many pretty places to visit. This country is very beautiful and has no shortage of amazing spots. But, one place that is often covered up by its more famous friends is the island group called Lakshadweep.

The Lakshadweep is a set of 36 islands near Kerala. They are famous for their beautiful beaches, clear blue waters and lots of fish in the ocean. Recently, the islands made news when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having fun while snorkelling in one of its many lagoons. This not only showed how pretty Lakshadweep is but also talked about the fun water games you can play on these islands. In this article, we will take a closer look at 5 water sports that one can explore while visiting this Indian island paradise.

Kayaking: If you are someone who enjoys being one with nature while still getting an adrenaline rush, then kayaking is the perfect water sport for you. With crystal clear waters and calm lagoons, Lakshadweep offers the ideal setting for kayaking. Paddle your way through the gentle waves and explore the hidden coves and lagoons that are only accessible by boats or kayaks. It is a great way to get close to nature and experience the breathtaking beauty of these islands.

Scuba Diving: Lakshadweep is known for its rich marine life and what better way to experience it than through scuba diving? Whether you are a seasoned diver or a beginner, there are plenty of diving spots around the islands that cater to all levels of expertise. Diving into the deep blue waters will open up a whole new world for you as you witness colourful schools of fish and coral reefs, and maybe even spot some turtles or dolphins.

Parasailing: For adventure seekers, parasailing is a must-try water sport in Lakshadweep. This exhilarating activity gives you a bird's eye view of the islands as you are lifted high up in the air by a parachute attached to a motorboat. The view from up above is simply breathtaking and it is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.

Snorkelling: As mentioned earlier, snorkelling is a popular water sport in Lakshadweep and for good reason. With calm waters and abundant marine life, it is the perfect way to explore the underwater world without having to go too deep. All you need is a snorkel, mask, and fins, and you are ready to witness the beauty of the coral reefs and schools of fish up close.

Jet Skiing: If speed is what you seek, then jet skiing is the water sport for you. Ride the waves and feel the rush of adrenaline as you zoom across the pristine waters of Lakshadweep. It is a fun and thrilling activity that is perfect for those who want to add a bit of excitement to their island vacation.

Apart from these 5 water sports, Lakshadweep also offers other activities like sailing, windsurfing, and banana boat rides for those who want to try something different. With such a wide variety of options to choose from, it is no wonder that Lakshadweep is becoming a popular destination for adventure sports enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: 5 world's premier destinations in Turkey for winter sports