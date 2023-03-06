Indian Railways Night Travel: New rules to ensure sound sleep for passengers; check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Railways night travel: new rules to ensure sound sleep for passengers, check new guidelines

Indian Railways has announced new rules for passengers travelling at night to ensure a comfortable and peaceful journey for all passengers. The guidelines prohibit passengers from talking on mobile phones in a loud voice, listening to music at high decibels without earphones, and keeping lights on after 10 PM, except for the night light.

These rules are essential to maintain the convenience and comfort of passengers, given that the Indian Railways is a vast rail network used by lakhs of people daily. Any passenger found violating the new rules will face stern action.

On-board TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner), catering staff, and other railway personnel have been instructed to maintain public etiquette and guide passengers if they create problems for their co-passengers. Drinking, smoking, and carrying inflammable objects are strictly prohibited on the train.

In addition, there are specific rules for passengers after 10 PM. The TTE cannot check the ticket of a passenger after this time, all lights except the night light should be switched off, and passengers travelling in groups cannot interact with each other after 10 PM. Lower-berth passengers cannot object if a middle-berth co-passenger opens their seat.

Passengers can still pre-order their meals or breakfast on trains, even at night, using e-catering services. These rules will ensure a peaceful night for passengers travelling on Indian Railways.

What are the consequences of violating these new rules? Any passenger found violating these new rules will face stern action, as they are essential to maintain the convenience and comfort of all passengers travelling on Indian Railways.

