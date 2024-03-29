Good Friday 2024 Long Weekend: Top 5 destinations for your extended getaway

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 destinations for your Good Friday long weekend

The long weekend for Good Friday brings a welcome respite, and what better way to recharge than a quick getaway? If you're in Delhi and craving a break, fret not! Fortunately, nestled within a few hours' drive from the capital are several enchanting destinations offering tranquillity, adventure, and cultural immersion. Here are the top five destinations near Delhi for your Good Friday long weekend getaway.

McLeod Ganj & Dharamshala:

Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, McLeod Ganj and Dharamshala offer a unique blend of spiritual serenity and adventure. Explore the McLeod Ganj bazaar for Tibetan handicrafts and savour delectable momos. Hike to Triund Hill for breathtaking views or visit the Dalai Lama's residence, the Namgyal Monastery. Dharamshala's HPCA stadium is a must-see for cricket fans.

Rishikesh - The yoga capital of the world:

Immerse yourself in the spiritual aura of Rishikesh, a haven for yoga enthusiasts and nature lovers. Take a dip in the holy Ganges, witness the mesmerising Ganga Aarti ceremony, or embark on a thrilling white-water rafting adventure. Rishikesh also offers a variety of yoga retreats and meditation centres, perfect for those seeking inner peace.

Kasauli - A tranquil hill retreat:

If you crave a peaceful escape, Kasauli, a charming hill station, is your answer. Take a ride on the nostalgic toy train, offering stunning views of the surrounding valleys. Explore the Tibetan market for delicious food and unique souvenirs. Hike through the scenic Timber Trail or unwind at Monkey Point, enjoying panoramic vistas.

Jim Corbett National Park - A wildlife adventure:

For nature lovers, Jim Corbett National Park is a dream come true. Embark on an exciting jeep safari to spot tigers, elephants, and diverse wildlife. Explore the Dhela River and the park's rich flora and fauna. Birdwatching enthusiasts can delight in the park's incredible avian population.

Mussoorie - The queen of hills:

Experience the colonial charm of Mussoorie, a quintessential hill station. Take a stroll on the bustling Mall Road, soaking in the mountain air. Enjoy panoramic views from Gun Hill Point or explore the serenity of Company Garden. Mussoorie also offers thrilling adventure activities like ziplining and rappelling for the adrenaline junkie.

ALSO READ: Travelling solo for first time? 5 tips to keep in mind