Planning a vacation to Kanyakumari? 5 must-visit places in Cape Comorin

As travellers gear up to explore the enchanting town of Kanyakumari, a significant event is unfolding in this southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kanyakumari to address a public meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming elections. Against this backdrop of political fervour, Kanyakumari beckons visitors with its unparalleled natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance. Amidst the excitement of Prime Minister Modi's visit, let's delve into five must-visit places in Cape Comorin that promise to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

Vivekanand Rock Memorial:

Perched on a rocky island, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial is one of Kanyakumari's most iconic landmarks. Dedicated to the renowned Indian philosopher and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, this memorial is accessible via a short ferry ride from the mainland. Visitors can explore the meditation hall, which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding sea, as well as the Vivekananda Mandapam, a structure that houses a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Thiruvalluvar Statue:

Adjacent to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial stands the majestic Thiruvalluvar Statue, a towering tribute to the celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher, Thiruvalluvar. This impressive monument, which stands at a height of 133 feet, symbolises wisdom, art, and culture. Visitors can admire the intricate architecture of the statue and soak in panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean from its pedestal.

Kanyakumari Beach:

No visit to Kanyakumari is complete without spending some time at its picturesque beach. Whether you're a nature lover, a photography enthusiast, or simply seeking relaxation, Kanyakumari Beach has something to offer everyone. From vibrant sunsets to serene walks along the shoreline, this beach provides the perfect setting for unwinding and rejuvenating amidst the soothing sounds of the waves.

Padmanabhapuram Palace:

Step back in time with a visit to the Padmanabhapuram Palace, located approximately 35 kilometres from Kanyakumari. Built in the 16th century by the rulers of the erstwhile Travancore Kingdom, this magnificent wooden palace is renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, traditional Kerala architecture, and well-preserved artefacts. Explore the grand halls, intricately carved ceilings, and expansive courtyards as you delve into the region's rich cultural heritage.

Thanumalayan Temple:

Venture inland to discover the architectural marvel that is the Suchindram Thanumalayan Temple. This ancient Hindu temple, dedicated to the trinity of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma, showcases exquisite Dravidian architecture and intricate stone carvings. Don't miss the towering gopurams, ornate mandapams, and the imposing 18-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman, which is believed to be one of the tallest in India.