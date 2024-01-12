Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari: How to visit? Know timings, ticket price and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to reach and explore Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Located at the southernmost tip of India, the charming town of Kanyakumari is not only known for its stunning natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage. One of the most iconic landmarks of this town is the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, which stands tall on a rocky island just off the coast. This memorial is not just a popular tourist spot, but also a significant pilgrimage site for followers of Swami Vivekananda, who is considered to be one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. So, if you are planning to visit Kanyakumari and want to know more about this mesmerising memorial, then keep reading as we guide you through everything you need to know about visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Timings and Ticket Price:

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is open every day from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. It is advisable to visit early in the morning to avoid the rush and to witness the stunning sunrise from the memorial. The ticket price for adults is Rs. 20 and for children (aged 3-12 years) it is Rs. 10. There is no entry fee for children below 3 years.

How to Reach:

Reaching the Vivekananda Rock Memorial is an adventure in itself as it requires a short ferry ride from the mainland to the rocky island where it is situated. The ferry service starts at 8:00 am and runs until 4:00 pm. It takes around 10 minutes to reach the island and the fare for a round trip is Rs. 34 per person.

Things to See and Do:

As soon as you step foot on the rocky island, you will be greeted by the imposing Vivekananda Rock Memorial. The design of this memorial is a perfect blend of traditional and modern architectural styles, with influences from Buddhist, Jain, and Dravidian cultures. The main structure stands at 133 feet and is surrounded by a beautiful garden and a meditation hall.

One of the must-see attractions at the memorial is the Vivekananda Mandapam, which is a meditation hall with a bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda in his famous pose – the 'Parivrajaka'. The hall is designed to create a serene and meditative atmosphere, making it the perfect place for introspection and reflection.

Another interesting spot to visit is the Shripada Mandapam, which is believed to be the spot where Goddess Kanyakumari performed penance to obtain Lord Shiva as her husband. This spot is marked by a foot-shaped imprint, which is considered to be the holy Sripada by devotees.

After exploring the different areas of the memorial, you can take a walk around the rocky island and enjoy the stunning views of the ocean. The picture-perfect scenery, with the clear blue waters and rocky cliffs, is bound to leave you in awe.

Tips for Visiting:

1. Plan your visit early in the morning to avoid crowds and get a chance to witness the sunrise from the memorial.

2. Wear comfortable shoes as there are steep steps leading up to the memorial.

3. Carry a water bottle as there are no shops or vendors on the island.

4. Photography is allowed at the memorial, so don’t forget to capture those stunning views.

5. Respect the sanctity of the place by maintaining silence and not littering.

Other Places to Visit in Kanyakumari:

Kanyakumari has many other attractions apart from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial that are worth visiting. Some of them include:

1. The Kanyakumari Temple: This ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Kanyakumari is situated near the shore and is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

2. Thiruvalluvar Statue: Standing at a height of 133 feet, this statue of the renowned Tamil poet and philosopher, Thiruvalluvar, is a major tourist attraction in Kanyakumari.

3. Gandhi Memorial: This memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is located on the mainland of Kanyakumari and houses a museum showcasing his life and teachings.

4. Vivekananda Kendra: This cultural research centre is situated near the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and offers insights into the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

In conclusion, make sure to add this iconic memorial to your list when planning your trip to Kanyakumari anytime soon.

