10 places to spend your weekend in Noida

If you haven't had a chance to organize a weekend getaway yet, don't worry! We're here to introduce you to some fantastic places to check out in Noida:

People like to hang out with friends on weekends and mostly go to famous places in Delhi. But here we are going to tell you the names of some such places in Noida, where you can hang out with friends on weekends. There are also beautiful parks to visit in Noida and also big malls, where your weekend will be wonderful with friends.

Worlds of Wonder

The Worlds of Wonder water park adjacent to The Great India Place Mall in Noida is quite famous. Here you will find many types of water rides and swings.

Snow World

If you want Gulmarg-like fun while in Noida, you can visit Snow World located in DLF Mall, Sector 18. Here you will get a chance to do many snow activities like skiing, and ice skating.

The Great Venice Mall

You can also visit The Great Venice Mall on weekends with friends. If you are fond of photos, then by going here you can get your photo clicked with beautiful views. A Venetian-like atmosphere has been created inside the mall. Along with shopping in this Venetian-themed mall, you will also get a good food zone.

Gardens Galleria Mall

You will find many good restaurants and pubs in Garden Galleria Mall of Noida, where you can eat and have a lot of fun with your friends.

Botanical Garden

You can also visit Noida's Botanical Garden with friends. You will find more than 700 species of plants in the Botanical Garden. Here plants have also been planted in the design of the map of India.

