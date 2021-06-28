Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE/JHOTEL-SHANGHAI.COM World's highest hotel opens in Shanghai at 2,000 feet, offers luxury in clouds

The tallest hotel in the world is here! Yes, that's true. Shanghai has opened the world’s highest luxury restaurant, situated on the 120th floor of a skyscraper. It is located at the top of 632-metre (around 2,000 feet) long Shanghai Tower in the city's economic district, which is the world’s second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The "J Hotel ", officially opened last Saturday, belongs to the Jin Jiang International Hotels Group, majority-owned by the Chinese state.

The hotel offers a 24-hour personal butler service and has 165 rooms, some at sky-high prices. A night at the hotel's 'J Suite' cost over 67,000 yuan.

It also has seven restaurants, bars, spa, and a swimming pool at 84th floor. Hotel's Elevators running at the speed of 18 metres per second take them up the intimidating skyscraper, to the J Hotel. Although its opening was delayed by the pandemic, it has now started receiving guests and is offering a special experience rate of 3,088 yuan (about $450) per night.

One of the restaurants is located at the top of the hotel, on the 120th floor, guaranteeing a beautiful view of the city. With exquisite decor and amazing services, the hotel hopes to attract guests from all over the world.

Renee Wu, sales and marketing director said, "On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel,"

"Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.", she added.