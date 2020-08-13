Wanderlove: Why you should opt for Virginia road trips after Covid-19 crisis

Image Source : PR Wanderlove: Virginia road trips

Wanderlust is defined as a strong desire to travel. In Virginia, we call that WanderLove. Visiting Virginia in person isn’t possible right now for our international friends. But fortunately, that lust to wander can still be quenched in part through the planning process. Then, when the time comes, you’ll be ready to hit the road. Whether an eastern route to Virginia’s pristine beaches or westward to the scenic curves of our storied mountains, we’re sharing a few of the most scenic and adventure-filled routes through the Commonwealth, including some of the best outdoor activities, restaurants, and lodging options to add to your itinerary. Pull up a chair, and get ready for a little video inspiration, straight from the heart of Virginia.

Warm sunny beaches calling your name? Join influencer Nomarama and family on a WanderLove journey from Norfolk to Virginia’s Eastern Shore. A 70-mile stretch that runs between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, the Eastern Shore is known for its pristine beaches, small but charming coastal towns, and delicious seafood. Oh, and of course, the wild ponies of Chincoteague!

How about a road trip adventure from historic Fredericksburg to Virginia’s Northern Neck. On the western side of our famous Chesapeake Bay, this 90-mile peninsula runs between the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers, ending at the picturesque Chesapeake. There are fresh seafood, charming wineries, and lots of outdoor adventure along the way. Let the team from Collector Studios show you the highlights. And don’t forget a stop at A. Smith Bowman Distillery for some of Virginia’s finest, award-winning bourbon.

Or maybe head for the mountainsof Southwest Virginia, traveling from Roanoke to the charming small town of Abingdon, with a few detours along the way to turn your average vacation into an unforgettable Virginia road trip. The Deans share a video snapshot of some of their favorite spots between Wytheville and Abingdon. You’ll definitely want to take time for a bike ride on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

