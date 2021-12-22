Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • India successfully tests short-range surface to surface guided ballistic missile Pralay off Odisha coast: DRDO
  • PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, passes away
  • TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
  • Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Majestic! Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg; check alluring photos

Majestic! Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg; check alluring photos

Kashmir is gearing up for winter tourism. Famous resorts, Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Pahalgam in South Kashmir are packed with tourists and more are likely to arrive in the coming months to enjoy the winter in the Valley.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2021 11:40 IST
Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg
Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR

Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Highlights

  • Drang is a beautiful tourist spot in the Tangmarg tehsil of Gulmarg
  • Many lakes, rivers, water bodies and waterfalls have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley
  • Met Department has predicted that the temperatures will further drop

The famous Drang waterfall next to Gulmarg has completely frozen due to minus temperatures.  Hundreds of tourists are visiting the waterfall to see what is only seen in movies. 

''This is just beautiful, we never expected this to be so beautiful. This is worth all the cold we are shivering in. It is very beautiful here, don't think too much and everyone should come here. Everyone here is so amazing, people and food are great,” said Harsha, a tourist. 

Kashmir is gearing up for winter tourism. Famous resorts, Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Pahalgam in South Kashmir are packed with tourists and more are likely to arrive in the coming months to enjoy the winter in the Valley.

Snowfall in Kashmir had led to a high influx of tourists into the valley, especially at Drang in Gulmarg. Drang, a small village, is a beautiful tourist spot in the Tangmarg tehsil of Gulmarg, Baramulla. It is around 47 kilometres away from the capital city of  Srinagar. The drive towards Drang although runs through a deep pine forest with the old mud houses around.

India Tv - Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR

Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

India Tv - Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR

Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

India Tv - Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR

Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

India Tv - Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR

Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

The towering waterfall, which merges with the water streams flowing from the glaciers, attracts a large number of tourists. 

The severity of the cold is such that many lakes, rivers, water bodies and waterfalls have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley.

Met Department has predicted that the temperatures will further drop as there is no snow or rainfall in the coming few days.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News