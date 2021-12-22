Majestic! Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg; check alluring photos

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR Frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg

Highlights Drang is a beautiful tourist spot in the Tangmarg tehsil of Gulmarg

Many lakes, rivers, water bodies and waterfalls have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley

Met Department has predicted that the temperatures will further drop

The famous Drang waterfall next to Gulmarg has completely frozen due to minus temperatures. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the waterfall to see what is only seen in movies.

''This is just beautiful, we never expected this to be so beautiful. This is worth all the cold we are shivering in. It is very beautiful here, don't think too much and everyone should come here. Everyone here is so amazing, people and food are great,” said Harsha, a tourist.

Kashmir is gearing up for winter tourism. Famous resorts, Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Pahalgam in South Kashmir are packed with tourists and more are likely to arrive in the coming months to enjoy the winter in the Valley.

Snowfall in Kashmir had led to a high influx of tourists into the valley, especially at Drang in Gulmarg. Drang, a small village, is a beautiful tourist spot in the Tangmarg tehsil of Gulmarg, Baramulla. It is around 47 kilometres away from the capital city of Srinagar. The drive towards Drang although runs through a deep pine forest with the old mud houses around.

The towering waterfall, which merges with the water streams flowing from the glaciers, attracts a large number of tourists.

The severity of the cold is such that many lakes, rivers, water bodies and waterfalls have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley.

Met Department has predicted that the temperatures will further drop as there is no snow or rainfall in the coming few days.