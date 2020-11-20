Boating resumes at Delhi's Naini Lake after 5 year break; mask mandatory

Image Source : TWITTER/@ADOTRIPOFFICIAL Boating resumes at Delhi's Naini Lake after 5 year break

Time to rejoice! Delhiites will be able to enjoy boat rides as boating facility is going to resume at Naini Lake in Delhi's Model Town from November 20. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will start the facility from Friday with masks, sanitizers and social distancing mandatory.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation had handed over the site to DTTDC for operation early this week.

The Delhi Tourism has placed pedal boats in the lake. Currently, trial of boats are being undertaken.

Adhering to the coronavirus pandemic rules, only two people will be allowed in one boat at a time, masks will be mandatory. While on the premises, visitors’ hands will be sanitised at the entry gate.

According to media reports fee of Rs 130 will be charged for half an hour while the timings for thw same will be 11 am to 6 pm on all days of the week.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written a letter to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for supply of water through its nearest sewage treatment plant (STP).