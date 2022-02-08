Valentine's Week: 6 tips to have a healthy relationship with your partner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is your relationship a healthy one?

February is the month of love - a time to celebrate Valentine's Day. While couples love to give in to the idea of buying gifts that bring joy to each other as they try to make this occasion memorable and special for their loved ones, sometimes having a healthy relationship with your partner is the best gift that you can give them. We often tend to overlook the signs that suggest that our relationships may not be ideal. However, in the long run, the sustainability of such relationships is very less. Here are some tips to have a healthy relationship with your partner so that love is long-lasting and fulfilling.

Communication

The key factor in a relationship is communication. Misunderstandings are bound to happen in love like in any other relationship, but with proper communication, obstacles can be overcome. Proper communication also helps in building trust and makes your partner feel safe.

Trust

If there is no trust between the partners, their relationship is as good as dead. So make sure to take steps in a relationship that help you build trust. It does not mean that you just avoid cheating on your partner. You need to make a safe space for them to feel safe and comfortable in.

Give each other space

Lovers can have a healthy relationship by giving time and space to each other. This builds a strong sense of the self and also ignites passion. Possessiveness is allowed but only to a certain extent. One must know how to build boundaries and respect them.

Intimacy

Having an open conversation about intimacy with your partner will help ease anxiety in a relationship and build trust and reliance. Couples who are not comfortable with intimacy yet may indulge in healthy conversations about intimacy and related subjects so that comfort increases. Respecting physical boundaries is also important to have a healthy relationship. Consent is a must.

Conflict resolution

Disagreements and conflicts are natural in a relationship. However, couples should know the right way to deal with hiccups in their relationship. This is where communication and trust come in.

Balance of power

A relationship that has the correct balance of power is a healthy one and sustains longer. Make sure that your partners have no concerns related to their importance and contribution to the relationship. Neither of you should dominate or submit to the other. Love between equals is healthy and lasts.