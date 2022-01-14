Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Relationships
  5. Dry Dating in 2022: Are Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates?

Dry Dating in 2022: Are Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates?

People have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as we navigate the pandemic. In fact, 43% of Indians surveyed plan to drink less than before in the new year. This has left many confused about how to take the dates forwards.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 17:50 IST
Dry Dating: Are Indians to consider alcohol-free dates
Image Source : FREEPIK

Dry Dating: Are Indians to consider alcohol-free dates

As we step into the new year, Bumble reveals the growing trend of ‘Dry-Dating’ among single Indians. Per its recent research, 32% of single Indians feel their relationship with alcohol has changed during the pandemic and they prefer drinking a lot less now than before. In fact, more than half (51%) Indians are now more likely to consider going on a ‘dry date’ than they were pre-pandemic. Globally, this trend is observed even higher amongst GenZ who are bucking the ‘Dry Dating’ trend opting not to drink on a date at all. 

People have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as we navigate the pandemic. In fact, 43% of Indians surveyed plan to drink less than before in the new year. This has left many confused about how to take the dates forwards.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a few tips on how to ace a dry date:

  • Dating while sober may feel more difficult, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs. Remember to always be your authentic self. 
  • Try proposing the first date spot yourself to avoid ending up at a bar. How about a cafe or a walk in the park? 
  • Avoid being critical about yourself, a few positive affirmations before going on the date can help boost your self-esteem! 
  • While on the date, focus on your good qualities and stay away from conversations about past relationships that may trigger an emotional reaction within you. 
  • Most importantly, be honest with yourself about your desires and limitations!

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News