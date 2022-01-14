Dry Dating in 2022: Are Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates?

As we step into the new year, Bumble reveals the growing trend of ‘Dry-Dating’ among single Indians. Per its recent research, 32% of single Indians feel their relationship with alcohol has changed during the pandemic and they prefer drinking a lot less now than before. In fact, more than half (51%) Indians are now more likely to consider going on a ‘dry date’ than they were pre-pandemic. Globally, this trend is observed even higher amongst GenZ who are bucking the ‘Dry Dating’ trend opting not to drink on a date at all.
People have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as we navigate the pandemic. In fact, 43% of Indians surveyed plan to drink less than before in the new year. This has left many confused about how to take the dates forwards.
Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a few tips on how to ace a dry date:
- Dating while sober may feel more difficult, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs. Remember to always be your authentic self.
- Try proposing the first date spot yourself to avoid ending up at a bar. How about a cafe or a walk in the park?
- Avoid being critical about yourself, a few positive affirmations before going on the date can help boost your self-esteem!
- While on the date, focus on your good qualities and stay away from conversations about past relationships that may trigger an emotional reaction within you.
- Most importantly, be honest with yourself about your desires and limitations!