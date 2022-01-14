Dry Dating in 2022: Are Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dry Dating: Are Indians to consider alcohol-free dates

As we step into the new year, Bumble reveals the growing trend of ‘Dry-Dating’ among single Indians. Per its recent research, 32% of single Indians feel their relationship with alcohol has changed during the pandemic and they prefer drinking a lot less now than before. In fact, more than half (51%) Indians are now more likely to consider going on a ‘dry date’ than they were pre-pandemic. Globally, this trend is observed even higher amongst GenZ who are bucking the ‘Dry Dating’ trend opting not to drink on a date at all.

People have re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol as we navigate the pandemic. In fact, 43% of Indians surveyed plan to drink less than before in the new year. This has left many confused about how to take the dates forwards.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a few tips on how to ace a dry date: