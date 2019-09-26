Zodiac test: Here's the kind of girlfriend you are, based on your zodiac...

Here's the kind of girlfriend you are, based on your zodiac...

Every Zodiac sign has certain characteristics that make them different from the rest of the lot - be it personality, traits or even the way you love, everything says something about you. Ever wondered what kind of a lover you are? Read on as we have a list of characteristics for every zodiac sign that will make you understand the kind of girlfriend you are!

Are you up for this ride? Dive right in!

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

A true fire sign, an Aries woman is full of passion, excitement, and energy. She prefers a man of actions over men of words. Self-made men are specifically appealing to her as it is a sign of confidence. When looking for a partner, she wants a man who is liberal and not very possessive but on the contrary, she does not want to be restricted.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

A Taurus woman is patient, relaible, loving and makes for a perfect long-term girlfriend. She puts her heart and soul in a relationship and is genuine and loyal. If a Taurus woman genuinely loves a man, she will stick through them in all conditions.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Curious, affectionate and friendly, a Gemini woman can be the best girl you have ever met and the worst one too. The charm of their personality revolves around the fact that they're unpredictable and love getting to know people. But she has unstability issues and a tendency of getting bored easily which makes can make her come across as unreliable. But once she is in love and has committed to you, she will be all yours.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A best friend and girlfriend clubbed in one, a Cancerian girl is the most supportive partner you can ever have. She can be a tough nut to crack owing to the number of shells she has built around herself. She craves a dependable partner who is in for the long run and be there for her other half the same way!

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A Leo woman is an attention-demanding personality who loves over the top romantic gestures and big things. She is a passionate lover who won't shy away from expressing her love for you. She needs a strong partner to balance her as she herself is strong-headed and a demure lover can easily feel overshadowed by her aura.

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A very reliable and practical person, a Virgo woman is the most stable woman you'll ever be with. She knows what she wants and she also knows how to go about it. The love of the Virgo woman is calm, stable and the kind that will help you find your ground. She is serious, responsible, practical, economic, realistic, reliable, loyal, economical and everything else that a man expects in an ideal girlfriend.

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

A Libra woman is a hopelessly romantic, peaceful and harmony loving person. Born natural givers, a libra girl is very giving in a relationship. She will try her best to bring balance in her life as well as her partner's. She is very observant, courageous and strong-willed and makes for a very devoted girlfriend.

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Determined, powerful and magnetic, Scorpio women can be a bit of work in a relationship. They have a sense of mystery around them that makes it difficult to understand what they're feeling, but once they open up to you, they will speak their heart out. They are also not open to flings and light romances; either they are totally into one relationship or just plain single.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

A Saggitarius girl is like a ray of sunshine in a room full of darkness. She is intellectual, honest and optimistic and can cheer up anyone around her. She is often the bubbly girlfriend whose presence makes life better. They are all up for discussions rather than fights and make sure that they sort out things rather than complicating them.

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Extremely responsible girls, Capricorns can also be branded the moms of their friend group and they are not very different when it comes to relationships either- they tend to take often get too invested in their relationships and love to be in charge. Highly intelligent emotionally, Capricorn girls tend to feel things deeply and expect their partners to reciprocate the same way.

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Often branded as the girl next door, Aquarius girls make up for the most chill girlfriends. Their qualities of being friendly, independent and loyal are really attractive and it's great fun to be around them. They know how to make their partners feel special and are loved by all. Though their outgoing personalities can sometimes make their partners feel jealous, but at the end of the day, they make sure to tell their partners that it is only one person they truly love.

12. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Selfless, compassionate and sensitive, a Pisces woman is an old school kind of lover. They can often come across as shy but are go all out once they get out of their shell. They are a firm believer in classic love stories and the kindest and gentlest souls. Being with them will bring you a lot of emotional security and happiness.