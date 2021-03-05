Women's Day: It's 2021 and yet 80% of women believe they need their partner's permission to work

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TRBUSINESSWOMAN Image for representation

Ugly truth! The year is 2021 and yet 79% of women believe they need their partner's permission to work. According to a study by dating app OK Cupid, "Users on the platform (87 per cent men and 96 per cent of women) define feminism as 'equality between all genders' and yet, patriarchy is so deeply ingrained that permission is still given or withheld from women who seek the things considered bare minimum for a man.

When it comes to the kind of relationship they want, 72 %believe that traditional gender roles, such as men being default heads of households and not househusbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing their names, have no place in their lives now.

To answer who should be responsible for running the household and raising children, 88% of men and 93% of women think that the responsibility of running the home and raising children should be split equally between partners.

Asked if you would change your name after marriage? 90% men and 77% women said they would not like to. And, 62% of men and 50% of women believe that it is a woman’s choice if she wants to work full-time after marriage.

It is safe to say that millennials despite living in a fast, stressful, connected and continuously evolving world, are progressive in their views in comparison to previous generations. However, equal partnership in love in true sense is still an evolving conversation.