World Laughter Day 2023: Jokes, messages, history, significance and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Laughter Day 2023

World Laughter Day 2023: Laughter is arguably one of the most joyous and equally beneficial functions of our minds. Laughter instantly makes you and the surroundings a tad bit more beautiful and positive. And to remind the world about the importance of laughter, the first Sunday of May is celebrated as World Laughter Day. The day also marks an attempt to manifest World Peace and form a global consciousness through laughter.

World Laughter Day History and Significance

World Laughter Day was first celebrated in 1998 in Mumbai and was initiated by the founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement Dr. Madan Kataria. He said that facial movements could reflect on the mental state of a person, thus encouraging people to laugh. He hypothesised that facial movements could reflect on the mental state of a person. And so, slowly and gradually, parks and fields in the morning started filling up with roars of laughter. And this is how, with the advent of Laughter Yoga, was born World Laughter Day. It has been scientifically observed that laughter tends to decrease the cortisol level in the brain, which subsequently, affects positively on the body. Laughter has the utmost importance when it comes to lifting the mood or tweaking the train of thought that is not heading in the right direction.

World Laughter Day Messages

“The best therapy for a happy and healthy life is laugh…. So laugh every day and laugh on World Laughter Day.”

“Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day.”

“If you want to stay healthy and happy then all you need is a carefree laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day.”

“Make it a wonderful World Laughter Day by making everyone around you laugh and have a joyous life.”

“The best thing about laugh is it doesn’t give you wrinkles but adds glow to your face…. Happy World Laughter Day.”

“World Laughter Day is a reminder that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives.”

“No matter how many tensions surround us but we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs.”

“The most precious gift you can give anyone is a happy laugh…. Best wishes on World Laughter Day to you.”

World Laughter Day Whatsapp images

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Laughter Day 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Laughter Day 2023

Image Source : TWITTERWorld Laughter Day 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Laughter Day 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Laughter Day 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Laughter Day 2023

Also Read: What is the significance of 'sindoor' in Hinduism? Know its origin, symbolism and mythology

Also Read: Planning a trip to Kerala? Add these places to your itinerary

Read More Lifestyle News