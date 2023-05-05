What is the significance of 'sindoor' in Hinduism? Know its origin, symbolism and mythology

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO BUDDIES Significance of 'sindoor' in Hinduism

Sindoor- A luscious red in the middle parting of your hair sends a simple message – you are married. But is the message really that simple? From the moment that a woman is smeared with the sindoor at the time of her wedding, socio-religious norms dictate that it must stay with her, or she with it, as long as her marriage lasts. The first time Sindoor is applied is during the marriage ceremony where the groom recites the slokas and adorns the bride with it. This ceremony is known as Sindoor-Daan and is still carried on in present times.

Sindoor and its astrological significance

According to Hindu astrology, the House of Aries or Mesha Rashi is situated on the forehead. The Lord of Aries is Mars and its color is red which is believed to be auspicious. This is another reason why red sindoor is applied at the forehead and at the hair partition. Also, both are signs of Saubhagya (good luck). Sindoor is likewise considered as the symbol of the female energy of Shakti.

Sindoor and mythology

In Hindu mythology, sindoor carries immense significance. As per legends, Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva, used to wear sindoor on her forehead as a symbol of her piety and affection towards her husband. It is believed that sindoor is Lord Shiva's favorite and women who put on sindhur on their forehead are granted a long and blissful married life. The act of putting on sindoor on the bride's forehead is also considered a blessing. It is believed to usher in good luck and prosperity to the couple and avert malevolent spirits, protecting the couple from harm. Therefore, sindoor is not only a symbol of love and devotion but also a source of security and blessings for the newlywed couple.

Enhances the beauty

Sindoor increases the feminine grace to a large extent and gives divine beauty. Red is also known as the color of love and passion and hence applied by Indian women to win the heart of their husbands. Sindoor signifies that the woman is married and is under the protection of her husband and thus no one should cast an evil eye on her. Also, the color of fire, blood and strength, the shade Red indicates that women should never be considered and should be respected as Shakti (goddess of strength). She can be the spark of fire or a soft flower at her own will to protect herself as well as her motherland.

