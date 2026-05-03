Delhi judge death: FIR filed for abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy after father's complaint

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have registered a case following a complaint related to the death of Judge Aman Kumar Sharma, who died by suicide in the Safdarjung area on Saturday. The FIR has been filed under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, and an investigation is currently underway.

The complaint in this regard has been filed by the father of the deceased judicial officer.

Relatives flag concerns

The young judge died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Safdarjung area, prompting a police investigation into claims of harassment. While early police reports suggest he may have taken his own life, his relatives have raised serious concerns about the events leading to his death.

According to the police, Sharma was discovered hanging inside a bathroom after a family member raised the alarm. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Officers stated that while no signs of foul play have been found yet, they are looking into every possible angle.

Aman faced harassment for two months, claims father

The victim’s father, Prem Sharma, told relatives that his son called him at 10:00 pm on the night of the incident. During the call, Aman was reportedly very upset and said he had been facing harassment for two months. Family members also alleged that Aman had a heated argument with his wife, who is also a judicial officer, shortly before he was found.

Neighbours helped break a window to reach the officer after he failed to respond to knocks on the bathroom door.

Aman was a law graduate from Symbiosis Law School and had a promising career. He joined the Delhi Judicial Services in 2021 and had been working as a Full-Time Secretary for the District Legal Services Authority since October 2025.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are currently recording statements from witnesses to uncover the truth.

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