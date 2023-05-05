Planning a road trip? Here are the 5 best places to explore in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top Places for Road Trips in India

Road trips are relaxing and exciting at the time. They are the best way to travel to various places, without getting bored. These are best suited for people who don’t have motion sickness and can sit for long periods of time. Planning road trips can be hard, as the number of places is endless. So, how do you search for them in a short amount of time?

Here are some fantastic places for road trips, and they will surely not fail you.

1. Mumbai to Pune Expressway

It is a 94-kilometer route to Lonavala and is a two to three hours ride and it is highly popular among the residents. The scenic views that you will get throughout the journey will be mesmerizing and unforgettable.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAIPIX Mumbai to Pune Expressway

2. Shimla to Manali via Mandi

This 250-kilometer route is one the best ways to repose as the Rives Beas flows along with you. It is a five-to-six-hour journey but takes a little longer to complete due to the hilly region.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANALI_VENTUREShimla to Manali

3. Delhi to Neemrana Fort Palace

Neemrana is one of the best short road trips from Delhi during Valentine’s week. The journey through NH-8 is a pleasing one and during monsoons, it becomes even more romantic.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIAHISTORICALSPOTDelhi to Neemrana Fort

4. Delhi to Kasauli

Starting in the congested city, the drive takes about 6 hours. The peaceful hill station is the ideal place to unwind with friends and family because it is seldom too busy. Around this town, there are several unassuming attractions worth exploring, including churches, lookout points, and nature trails.

Image Source : TWITTER/SUDHEER_KGDelhi to Kasauli

5. Manali-Leh

Summertime or mid-October are the finest times to go from Manali to Leh. The trip could take up to 15 hours. You will have to navigate snow-covered roads if you decide to go after October. This route offers unparalleled scenic splendor, and you will undoubtedly enjoy the journey. You can pause your tour at the Circuit House in Lahaul Valley if you want to take a break.

Image Source : TWITTER/HIMACHAL_QUEENA Stopover at the Manali to Leh Route

