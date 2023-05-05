Planning a road trip? Here are the 5 best places to explore in India

Road trips are relaxing and exciting at the time. They are the best way to travel to various places, without getting bored. These are best suited for people who don’t have motion sickness and can sit for long periods of time. Planning road trips can be hard, as the number of places is endless. So, how do you search for them in a short amount of time?
Here are some fantastic places for road trips, and they will surely not fail you.
1. Mumbai to Pune Expressway
It is a 94-kilometer route to Lonavala and is a two to three hours ride and it is highly popular among the residents. The scenic views that you will get throughout the journey will be mesmerizing and unforgettable.
2. Shimla to Manali via Mandi
This 250-kilometer route is one the best ways to repose as the Rives Beas flows along with you. It is a five-to-six-hour journey but takes a little longer to complete due to the hilly region.
3. Delhi to Neemrana Fort Palace
Neemrana is one of the best short road trips from Delhi during Valentine’s week. The journey through NH-8 is a pleasing one and during monsoons, it becomes even more romantic.
4. Delhi to Kasauli
Starting in the congested city, the drive takes about 6 hours. The peaceful hill station is the ideal place to unwind with friends and family because it is seldom too busy. Around this town, there are several unassuming attractions worth exploring, including churches, lookout points, and nature trails.
5. Manali-Leh
Summertime or mid-October are the finest times to go from Manali to Leh. The trip could take up to 15 hours. You will have to navigate snow-covered roads if you decide to go after October. This route offers unparalleled scenic splendor, and you will undoubtedly enjoy the journey. You can pause your tour at the Circuit House in Lahaul Valley if you want to take a break.