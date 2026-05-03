Rahane, Raghuvanshi find form again to power KKR to third straight win as SRH's streak ends

New Delhi:

Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were back among the runs as they powered Kolkata Knight Riders past Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3. After having a quiet time with the bat in their last few outings, the two top-order batters found form as they forged an 84-run stand for the second wicket to take the Knight Riders to their third straight win of the season.

KKR were handed a middling target of 166 after their bowlers starred in the latter half of the first innings. The batters followed suit well in a seven-wicket win over the hard-hitting Sunrisers side, whose five-game winning run comes to an end now.

Allen gives ballistic start, Rahane-Raghuvanshi anchor

After several failures in IPL 2026, Finn Allen provided the visitors with a pretty strong start with his 29 from 13 balls that featured two sixes and three fours. Allen took apart Cummins for two sixes and as many fours in a 27-run over before the SRH captain struck to remove Allen, caught at deep mid-wicket.

After Allen was removed, Rahane and Raghuvanshi anchored the chase with an 84-run stand that came off 66 balls. Rahane scored 43 from 36 balls, while Raghuvanshi also played a measured 47-ball 59-run knock. SRH saw a slight window when Sakib Hussain got Rahane and Shivang Kumar removed the other set batter, but Rinku Singh did the rest.

More to follow...