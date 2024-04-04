When is Alvida Ramadan 2024? Know date, significance, celebrations and more about the special day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, significance and more about Alvida Ramadan 2024.

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered to be the most blessed month of the year. During this time, Muslims abstain from food, water, and other worldly pleasures from sunrise to sunset as a way to purify their minds, bodies, and souls. The month concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

But what exactly is Alvida Ramadan? Let's find out the significance.

The word 'Alvida' in Urdu means farewell or goodbye. Hence, this day is also known as 'Farewell Ramadan' as it marks the last Friday of the holy month of fasting. It is a bittersweet moment for Muslims as they prepare to bid farewell to a month filled with blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual growth.

This day holds great significance in Islam as it reminds Muslims to reflect on their actions during the past month and make an effort to carry on with the good habits they developed during Ramadan throughout the year.

Date of Alvida Ramadan 2024:

Alvida Ramadan is celebrated on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which falls on April 5, 2024. As per the Islamic calendar, the exact date of Eid al-Fitr 2024 will be either April 10 or 11, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Celebrations on Alvida Ramadan:

The day of Alvida Ramadan is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by Muslims all over the world. Mosques are filled with worshippers who offer special prayers and recite Quranic verses on this day. It is believed that on this day, Allah forgives all the sins of those who have sincerely observed Ramadan and grants them mercy and blessings. Hence, many Muslims make an effort to spend the night in prayer, seeking forgiveness and mercy from Allah.

The day of Alvida Ramadan also serves as a reminder to Muslims to be grateful for the blessings they have received during the month of Ramadan and to continue practising good deeds throughout the year.

