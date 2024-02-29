What is the best time to wake up in the morning? Experts explain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the best time to wake up in the morning.

Waking up early has always been touted as a key to success. From successful business owners to athletes, many successful individuals claim that waking up early has played a crucial role in their achievements. But with the constant hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it can be challenging to determine the right time to wake up in the morning. So, when is the right time to wake up? Let's delve into this age-old question and explore the benefits of waking up early.

First and foremost, it's important to understand that the 'right' time to wake up may differ for everyone. Our bodies and lifestyles are unique, and what may work for one person may not work for another. However, there are some general guidelines that we can follow to find the perfect wake-up time for ourselves.

One of the most important factors to consider when determining the right time to wake up is our sleep cycle. Our sleep cycle consists of different stages, including light sleep, deep sleep, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. Each stage plays a vital role in our physical and mental well-being. Waking up during a deep sleep phase can leave us feeling groggy and tired while waking up during a lighter stage can make us feel more refreshed and energised.

According to Vogue reports, Dr Pratik Gopani, consultant at SRV Hospital said, “Generally, waking up between 6 am and 8 am is considered ideal because it aligns with our natural sleep-wake cycles. This time frame allows exposure to sunlight, thereby regulating sleep patterns and producing the sleep hormone melatonin.”

“Waking up late may lead to impaired cognitive function and mood disturbances. This, in turn, affects the production of melatonin and cortisol, influencing metabolism, stress response and immune function,” he also added.

When is the best time to sleep?

According to Dr Pujan Parikh, consultant at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, “Scientifically, it has been observed that the window of time between 10 pm to midnight is the best time to sleep without compromising on the eight hours of sleep that the human body requires for optimal cognitive performance.”

Now that we've discussed the factors that influence our wake-up time let's dive into the benefits of waking up early.

One of the most significant advantages of being an early riser is having more time in the day. Waking up early also allows us to establish a routine. Our bodies thrive on consistency, and having a set wake-up time every day can improve our sleep quality and overall well-being. Another significant benefit of waking up early is improved productivity. When we wake up early, we have a head start on our day, and we can use that time to focus on important tasks or projects without distractions. Moreover, studies have shown that waking up early can also lead to better mental health. Getting enough sleep is crucial for our mental well-being, and waking up early allows us to do just that.

However, it is essential to listen to our bodies and find a balance between waking up early and getting enough rest.

ALSO READ: Task Listing to Daily Reflection: Habits to include in your routine to enhance thoughtfulness