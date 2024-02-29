Task Listing to Daily Reflection: Habits to include in your routine to enhance thoughtfulness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thoughtfulness habits to include in your routine.

It's simple to get sucked into the maelstrom of chores and diversions as you go about your daily lives. You could feel disoriented and overpowered as a result of this. However, you can develop more consideration and awareness and live a more fulfilled life by implementing easy yet effective habits into your daily routines. Dr Hansaji Yogendra, the Director of Yoga Institute shares three habits you can include in your routine to enhance thoughtfulness and vigilance:

Writing 10 Positive Points Daily

Positive Points: Keep a journal where you write down ten good things about your day before sleeping.

Contents: Entries may include favourite parts of the day, moments of laughter or smiles, observations of beauty, successful challenges overcome, joyful times with loved ones, new experiences, inspiring readings, connections with nature, and realizations of one's place in the universe.

Benefits: Spending just fifteen minutes at bedtime on this activity can create a calming mindset and enhance your alertness the following day. This practice helps clear up any negativity harboured throughout the day and encourages a focus on joyful and beautiful aspects of life.

Task Listing

Writing Tasks: Make it a habit to write down all tasks you need to accomplish during the day to avoid forgetfulness and increase awareness.

Awareness: By consistently revisiting the task list, you maintain awareness of your responsibilities and commitments.

Benefits: This simple technique aids memory retention with the concept of spaced repetition. Revisiting the written tasks regularly strengthens memory recall, signalling to the brain the importance of retaining this information.

Daily Reflection

Practice Reflection: Set aside time each day for reflection, becoming mindful of your actions and experiences.

Method: Find a quiet space, sit comfortably, and close your eyes. Sequentially go over the details of your day without judgment or analysis, simply observing events as they occurred. Aim for 5-10 minutes of reflection, avoiding excessive analysis or emotional attachment to specific events.

Benefits: Reflection allows for better planning for the future, the development of a detached attitude towards life, and increased mindfulness and non-judgmental awareness.

(With IANS Inputs)

