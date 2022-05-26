Thursday Thoughts: Motivational quotes and wishes to boost your self-confidence

Thursday Thoughts: Self Confidence is one such thing that comes naturally to some while many others have to work for it. One’s happiness and mood help a lot in elevating their confidence. If not, then positive words and compliments from others immediately turn one’s bad day into a good one. Positive words and motivational quotes work as a confidence booster for many people. So it's not a bad idea to cultivate a habit of complimenting others on a daily basis to bring a smile to their faces. It will uplift their self-confidence and their self-esteem and they will shine differently. Also, reading a few amazing quotes regularly that inspire and motivate also help with increased self-confidence. So here is a list of motivational quotes that will boost your self-confidence instantly.
Quotes which will instantly boost your self-confidence:
- "You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." -- Buddha
- "If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to people you may never even dream of. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person." -- Fred Rogers (Mr Rogers)
- "A healthy self-love means we have no compulsion to justify to ourselves or others why we take vacations, why we sleep late, why we buy new shoes, why we spoil ourselves from time to time. We feel comfortable doing things which add quality and beauty to life." -- Andrew Matthews
- "Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn't worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens." -- Louise L. Hay
- “Stop thinking you’re doing it all wrong. Your path doesn’t look like anybody else’s because it can’t, it shouldn’t, and it won’t.” — Eleanor Brownn
- “A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms.” — Zen Shin
- “Don’t ask yourself what the world needs, ask yourself what makes you come alive. And then go and do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” — Howard Washington Thurman
- “If you want to improve your self-worth, stop giving other people the calculator.” — Tim Fargo
- “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” — Coco Chanel
- “Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.” — Golda Meir