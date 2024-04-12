Summer Is Here: What parents should be aware of kids' hydration during this season?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how parents should keep their kids hydrated throughout the summer.

Proper hydration is crucial for kids, especially during the hot summer months when they are more prone to dehydration. Children's bodies have a higher percentage of water compared to adults, making it essential for them to maintain adequate hydration levels. Dehydration can lead to a range of negative effects in children, including fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Thus, it is recommended for parents that their kids should drink water regularly even before they feel thirsty as thirst is often a late sign of dehydration in children.

Ensuring that children drink the appropriate amount of water is crucial for their overall health and well-being. When it comes to kids, there is no specific guideline on how much water they should consume as individual needs vary based on factors like age, weight, environment temperature and activity level. However, a general rule of thumb is to encourage children in this age group to drink water throughout the day at regular 2 to 3-hour intervals. Parents can help by providing easy access to clean drinking water and setting a positive example by staying hydrated themselves.

According to Dr Tushar Parikh, DNB, DM, Senior Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Pune, it's important to monitor signs of dehydration such as dry lips, dark concentrated urine, or irritability in children and encourage them to drink more fluids when needed. By instilling good hydration habits early on, parents can help their children develop healthy hydration habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.

However, parents should ensure the child drinks enough water. Classification for children based on age group: Children aged 1-3 should drink around 5 cups of water per day, and children aged 4-9 should aim for about 6 cups. Children aged 10-15 should have approximately 8 cups. Teenagers aged 15-18 are recommended to consume about 12 cups of water per day.

Sunburn and Heatstroke:

Sunburn is dangerous. Young skin is delicate and is easily damaged by the sun.

Skin Safety Guidelines:

Keep babies out of the direct sun altogether and keep children out of the sun when very hot ( between 11 am to 3 pm)

Always cover up (wear a T-shirt, a wide-brimmed hat, and quality sunglasses)

Apply Sunscreen ( spf 30 in India ) generously 15-20 mins before going out and reapply after children have been in a pool

Give your baby/ child extra fluids or breast milk

Never leave your baby/ child in a car when hot

Parents can encourage their kids to stay hydrated by providing them with fun and colourful reusable water bottles that they can carry around easily. Including hydrating fruits like watermelon and cucumber in their diet can also help boost their overall fluid intake. By prioritising hydration in kids during the summer to ensure that they stay healthy and active throughout the season.

