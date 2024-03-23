Shaheed Diwas 2024: 10 inspiring quotes by India’s freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Inspiring quotes by Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is observed in India on March 23rd every year to commemorate the sacrifice and valour of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence. Among these illustrious patriots stands the towering figure of Bhagat Singh, whose revolutionary spirit and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom continue to inspire generations.

Who was Bhagat Singh?

Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter and a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. Born on September 28, 1907, in Punjab, Bhagat Singh was deeply influenced by the prevailing nationalist sentiment and the injustices he witnessed during his formative years. He became actively involved in the freedom movement at a young age, joining various revolutionary organizations and participating in protests against British rule.

Bhagat Singh gained widespread recognition for his daring acts of resistance, including the assassination of British police officer John Saunders in 1928 to avenge the death of veteran freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. Despite facing persecution and imprisonment, Bhagat Singh continued his struggle for independence with unwavering determination. He became a symbol of defiance and martyrdom following his execution at the age of 23 on March 23, 1931, alongside fellow revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev. Bhagat Singh's legacy continues to inspire generations of Indians, symbolizing the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the quest for freedom.

Inspiring quotes by Bhagat Singh:

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all."

"I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail"

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff"

"It takes a loud voice to make the deaf hear."

"Zindagi to apne damm par hi jiyi jati hai...dusro k kandhe pe tohh shirf janaje uthaye jate hain."

"Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff."

"Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas."

"Lovers never surrender to each other and to God neither. Why should they then surrender before the police?"

“Philosophy is the outcome of human weakness or limitation of knowledge.”

