Ramzaan 2024: The iconic Asateer Tent at Atlantis to return this year for Ramadan guests

Atlantis, The Palm proudly announced that the iconic Asateer Tent will be making a comeback this year to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan. The venue, which has expanded into a greater area than before, will include exquisite furniture and a refined yet modern design. There may even be room for a patio and seats that look out to the sea. With special theme nights, diners may anticipate enjoying a fusion buffet with cosmopolitan, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish food.

This year, Asateer is going to welcome up to 1,400 visitors each night as a result of popular demand, breathing fresh life into the gorgeous marquee for the highly anticipated Iftar banquet. There are four VIP Majlis sections overlooking the Arabian Sea, 120 dining tables that can seat up to 800 guests indoors and 600 outdoors, booth seats, and a selection of seating options for patrons to choose from. During Suhoor, guests can take in live performances by vocalists and entrancing oud strings. Asateer will be the ideal option for evening festivities this Ramadan, whether it's an intimate family meal, an evening with friends, or a big gathering. Group packages will be available for both Iftar and Suhoor.

What is the cost of the Iftar buffet?

The cost of the Iftar buffet is AED 270 per person on weekdays and AED 290 per person on weekends. This price includes water and a selection of delicious Ramadan juices, like real Arabian hibiscus, jallab, sahlab, and amar al-din, in addition to fresh orange juice. The best dates, dried fruit, grape molasses, and apricots will go into making the traditional Ramadan drinks, which come in a variety of flavours to suit every palate.

Timing of the Iftar buffet:

The buffet for Iftar will be open from dusk until 8:30 p.m. Suhoor is served from 10:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on weekdays and weekends, with a minimum expenditure of AED 180 per person. Until three in the morning, guests are free to remain and enjoy the tent.

Under the direction of the renowned Ali El Bourji, the Executive Arabic Chef at Atlantis Dubai, Bourji promises to offer an unparalleled experience, with a delectable array of Ramadan staples like lamb ouzi, Jordanian lamb mansaf, and a western carving station. A range of dessert stations is also in store for guests, such as a classic live Arabic sweet-making station, popular dishes like kunafa and osmaliya with ashta, an ice cream station, continental pastries, and a chocolate fountain. A delectable à la carte buffet of cold and hot mezzeh, manakish, soup, grilled meat, fish, and shellfish, as well as Ramadan desserts, hot snacks, juices, and hot beverages, will be available during Suhoor. Additionally, throughout the event, guests will enjoy a variety of live entertainment.

(With IANS Inputs)

