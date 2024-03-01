Ramadan 2024: When is Ramzaan in India and when does iftar start? Check date and full timetable

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: Check date and full timetable

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world eagerly anticipate the period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community gatherings. In India, Ramadan, also known as Ramzaan, holds great significance, observed with devotion and reverence by millions of Muslims across the country. For those seeking the dates and timetable for Ramadan 2024 in India, including the schedule for iftar, here is a comprehensive guide to assist you in observing this sacred month.

Understanding Ramadan:

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship and obedience to Allah. It is a time for self-discipline, spiritual growth, and compassion towards others, particularly those less fortunate. The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid al-Fitr, a joyous celebration that includes communal prayers, feasting, and charitable acts.

Ramadan 2024: Date

The exact dates for Ramadan vary each year as they are determined by the sighting of the moon, following the Islamic lunar calendar. For 2024, Ramadan is expected to commence on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12, 2024, subject to the sighting of the moon in Mecca.

Ramadan 2024: Timetable

During Ramadan, Muslims follow a structured daily routine, including specific times for fasting, prayers, and meals. Here is a typical timetable for Ramadan in India:

Suhoor/Sehri: Muslims wake up before dawn to have their pre-fast meal, known as suhoor. This meal is consumed before the Fajr prayer and must be finished before the first light of dawn.

Fajr prayer: Fajr is the first of the five daily prayers in Islam, performed before dawn. It marks the beginning of the fasting period for the day.

Roza: Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset, focusing on spiritual activities, charity, and self-reflection during the daylight hours.

Iftar: At sunset, Muslims gather to break their fast with a meal known as iftar. Traditionally, iftar begins with the consumption of dates and water, followed by a larger meal. It is a time of gratitude, community, and sharing.

Maghrib prayer: Following iftar, Muslims perform the Maghrib prayer, the fourth of the five daily prayers in Islam.

Taraweeh prayer: In the evenings, Muslims engage in special prayers called Taraweeh, which are performed in congregation at the mosque or at home. These prayers are an integral part of Ramadan, offering spiritual rejuvenation and reflection.

Ramadan 2024: Iftar start time

The timing for iftar varies each day depending on the sunset. It is crucial for Muslims to keep track of the iftar start times to ensure they break their fast at the appropriate moment. In India, iftar start times may differ slightly from one region to another due to variations in sunset times.