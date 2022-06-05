Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On World Environment Day, know 5 ways how kids can fight climate change

With climate change being a hot topic, this Environment Day, let’s explore ways kids, our future generations who will witness the consequences of our actions, can help the environment! Even though children nowadays are aware of environmental issues and climate change, it’s time to take action towards fighting climate change! Here are 7 simple ways for children to contribute to the fight against climate change, most of which can be started at home!

1. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

What better way to help the environment than practising the 3Rs – reduce, recycle, and reuse! Not only would it help the environment, but also save money! When teaching kids about climate change, it is important to make it kid friendly. You can introduce the concept of 3Rs through fun activities such as picking up trash could be made scavenger hunt!