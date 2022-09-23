Navratri 2022: Why conch shell (shankh) blowing is important? Know its significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Why shankh blowing is important?

Navratri 2022: Blowing the conch shell or the shankh has special significance in Hinduism. Not just it looks beautiful but has many health and religious benefits as well. Many Hindu households have a conch shell at their house temple as it is said that they signify brilliance, lustre, purity and auspiciousness. Not just in recent times but shankh has been an important part of our culture from the time of the Gods and Goddesses. According to the folklore, it is believed that shankh originated during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) and Lord Vishnu held it in the form of a weapon.

Blowing a conch shell is a part of Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Our elders have been doing that for ages before starting any religious work or new things. Other than having great significance in our culture, blowing conch shell also has health benefits. It is said that shankh dispels all the negative energy in the surroundings.

Let's have a look at its health benefits-

Experts believe that blowing conch shells is a good way to strengthen the lungs and increase their capacity. Especially during the Covid pandemic, it was advised to blow the shankh as the disease attacked the respiratory system. However, there is no scientific evidence to prove that blowing conch shells helps prevent Covid-19 but they say it definitely helps one in lung exercise.

Blowing a shankh is also said to be a great exercise for the urinary tract, bladder, lower abdomen, diaphragm, chest and neck muscles.

It also helps the thyroid glands and vocal cords. On the other hand, it is also beneficial in correcting any speech problems.

However, one should not blow the conch if they have high blood pressure, glaucoma or hernia.

Importance of blowing shankh in Hinduism

It is believed that one should never open the gates of the temple without blowing the shankh.The conch shell is blown to invite the Hindu dieties during worship.

It is said that the vibrations that occur due to the blowing of the conch shell kill bacteria that cause diseases.

It is also said that blowing the shankh calms the mind and makes the surroundings spiritual and holy. It is also believed that it keeps evil eyes away and brings in positive energy.

