Navratri 2022: When will Shardiya Navratri start; know Durga Puja, Dussehra dates and shubh muhurat

Navratri 2022: The festive season is all set to begin with Sharadiya Navratri in which the nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped. Navratri is the longest Hindu festival as it is celebrated for nine days and each day has its own significance. This year, the shardiya Navratri will begin on 26 September 2022. At the end of these nine days, Durga Puja and Dussehra are celebrated. According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri begins from the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin.

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Significance

In Hinduism, the Navratri festival is considered special as Goddess Parvati is worshipped as the superpower. According to the Hindu calendar, there are four Navratri in a year – two Gupt Navratri, one Chaitra Navratri and one Shardiya Navratri. Shardiya and Chaitra Navratri have special significance. During Navratri, Goddess Durga comes from the Himalayas and visits the homes of her devotees for nine days. During the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

Devotees of Maa Durga do the sadhna while fasting during these nine days. During this time, Maa Durga bestows special grace on her devotees.

When will Sharadiya Navratri 2022 start?

Chaitra and Sharad Navratri have special significance in all Navratras. According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Shardiya Navratri is also called Sharad Navratri because it is also the arrival of the autumn season. This year Sharadiya Navratri will be from 26 September to 5 October till Durga Visarjan and Vijay Dashami.

Navratri 2022 Shubh Muhurat

Shardiya Navratri is starting in two auspicious yogas this year- Shukla and Brahma. Shukla yoga will begin from 9:06 pm on 25th September and will remain till 8:06 pm on the next day, 26th September 2022. On the other hand, on 26 September, Brahma Yoga will start from 8:06 am and will end on September 27, Tuesday at 6.44 am.

Navratri 2022: Date Calender

Navratri 2022 Day 1 (Sept 26): Goddess Shailputri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 2 (Sept 27): Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 3 (Sept 28): Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 4 (Sept 29): Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 5 (Sept 30): Goddess Skandmata is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 6 (Oct 1): Goddess Katyayani is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 7 (Oct 2): Goddess Kalratri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 8 (Oct 3): Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated

Navratri 2022 Day 9 (Oct 4): This day is celebrated as Maha Navami when fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 10 (Oct 5): Goddess Durga idols are immersed in water. Dussehra is celebrated

Image Source : FREEPIKSharadiya Navratri Kalasha Sthapana Muhurat

Sharadiya Navratri Kalasha Sthapana Muhurat

Ghat or Kalash installation time - 26 September 2022, Monday, from 6.20 am to 10.19 am

Ashwin Shukla Paksha Pratipada start date - 26 September 2022, from 3:24 am

Ashwin Shukla Paksha Pratipada date ends - 27 September 2022, till 03.08 in the morning

Rules for Kalash Stapana

Ghat or Kalash Stapana is an important ritual during Navratri. It is said that doing this eliminates all the negative energy spread in the house. The auspicious time for setting up the Kalash this year is from 6.11 am to 7.51 am on 26 September 2022. The northeast direction is considered to be the most auspicious for setting up the Kalash.

Place a pot by sprinkling Gangajal in this direction of the puja room and install a picture or idol of Maa Durga by laying a red cloth on it. Now place the holy soil in an earthen pot and sow the seeds of barley. Then fill Gangajal in a copper or earthen pot and put akshat, betel nut, coin, a pair of cloves and durva grass in it.

Tie Kalawa on the neck of the Kalash and wrap a red chunari around a coconut. Tie it with Kalava and put mango leaves in the Kalash and place the coconut on it. Then place the urn on the pot containing barley and establish the urn on the right side of Maa Durga. Worship Goddess Durga after setting up the Kalash.

