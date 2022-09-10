Pitru Paksha 2022: Date, Significance, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and all you need to know about Shraadh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AP_51284 Shraadh 2022

Pitru Paksha 2022: The 15-day Hindu ritual starts on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Shraadh and it ends in the Aswin month on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Hindus will observe these auspicious days from September 10 this year. The 15-day period before Navratri is known as Shraadh, during which Hindus send food offerings as 'tarpan' (prayer) to their ancestors. Additionally, it is thought that honouring the dead during Pitru Paksha contributes to their liberation or moksha.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Date, Mahurat

Date according to the Hindu Calendar Pitru Paksha is observed the fortnight following 'Ganesh Utsav' and occurs in the second 'paksha' (fortnight) of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada (September). This year, 'Pitru Paksha' will begin on September 10 and go until September 25, when the nine-day Navratri festival will start.

At sunrise on this day, til, rice, and other food items are offered to the ancestors. 'Puja', 'havan', and 'daan' are then performed. No celebrations are allowed, and nothing new may be purchased, during this time. (ALSO READ: Mercury Retrograde 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Budh Vakri in Virgo)

The timings for the Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat and Aparahna Kaal for September 10 are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:43 to 1:33 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:33 PM to 4:03 PM

Pitru Paksha 2022: History and Significance

'Mahalaya' refers to the transition between 'Pitru Paksha' and 'Matri Paksha'. History Legend has it that when Karna, the hero of the Mahabharata, passed away and entered heaven, he was shocked to discover that every food item he touched had turned to gold, leaving him starving. When Karna and Surya questioned Indra about the cause, he explained that although Karna had given gold to his ancestors at 'Pitru Paksha', he had never given them food, and as a result, they had cursed him. While admitting the ignorance of his forefathers, Karna pledged to make apologies by coming back to earth for 15 days to perform 'shraadh' ceremonies and give food and water in their honour. The 15-day span became known as 'Pitru Paksha' at that point.

Three generations of one's ancestors are venerated during 'Pitru Paksha' for a purpose. According to ancient writings, 'Pitriloka', a place between heaven and earth ruled by Yama, the deity of death, is home to the souls of the previous three generations. The generations prior to these three generations live in heaven and are not given tarpan because of this.

Panchang of Pitru Paksha

September 10, 2022 - Poornima Shradh Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima

11 September 2022 - Pratipada Shradh, Ashwin, Krishna Pratipada

12 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Dwitiya

13 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Tritiya

14 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Chaturthi

15 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Panchami

16 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Shashthi

17 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Saptami

18 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Ashtami

19 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Navami

20 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Dashami

21 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Ekadashi

22 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Dwadashi

23 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Trayodashi

24 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Chaturdashi

25 September 2022 - Ashwin, Krishna Amavasya

