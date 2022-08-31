Festival Calendar 2022: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali; know upcoming festivals in India

Festival Calendar 2022: The year is coming to an end with just four months to 2023. However, the festival season has just begun. With the arrival of September, people all over the country are gearing up for the celebrations of festivals like Onam, Navratri, Dussehra, and then Diwali. By the end of the year, everyone will be drowning in the Christmas and New Year spirit. There is no denying that our country celebrates every festival will full zeal and enthusiasm.
So have a look at all the upcoming festivals in India-
September Festival 2022:
- Rishi Panchami - Thursday, September 1, 2022
- Radha Ashtami - Sunday, 4 September
- Teacher’s Day - Monday, September 5, 2022
- Onam - Thursday, September 8, 2022
- Anant Chaturdashi - Friday, September 9, 2022
- Navaratri - Monday, September 26, 2022
October Festival 2022:
- Gandhi Jayanti - Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Durgashtami - Monday, October 3, 2022
- Buddha Jayanti - Tuesday, October 4, 2022
- Vijayadashami/ Dusshera - Wednesday, October 5, 2022
- Sharada Purnima - Sunday, October 9, 2022
- Karwa Chauth - Thursday, October 13, 2022
- Ahoi Ashtami - Monday, October 17, 2022
- Dhanteras Puja - Saturday, October 22, 2022
- Lakshmi Puja/Diwali - Monday, October 24, 2022
- Govardhan Puja - Wednesday, October 25, 2022
- Bhai Dooj - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Chhath Puja - Sunday, October 30, 2022
November Festival 2022
- Tulasi Vivah - Saturday, November 5, 2022
- Dev Deepavali - Monday, November 7, 2022
- Guru Nanak Jayanti - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
- Children’s Day - Monday, November 14, 2022
- Vivah Panchami - Monday, November 28, 2022
December Festival 2022
- Annapurna Jayanti - Thursday, December 8, 2022
- Shortest Day of the year - Thursday, December 22, 2022
- Christmas - Sunday, 25 December, 2022