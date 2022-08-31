Festival Calendar 2022: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali; know upcoming festivals in India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali; know upcoming festivals in India

Festival Calendar 2022: The year is coming to an end with just four months to 2023. However, the festival season has just begun. With the arrival of September, people all over the country are gearing up for the celebrations of festivals like Onam, Navratri, Dussehra, and then Diwali. By the end of the year, everyone will be drowning in the Christmas and New Year spirit. There is no denying that our country celebrates every festival will full zeal and enthusiasm.

So have a look at all the upcoming festivals in India-

September Festival 2022:

Rishi Panchami - Thursday, September 1, 2022

Radha Ashtami - Sunday, 4 September

Teacher’s Day - Monday, September 5, 2022

Onam - Thursday, September 8, 2022

Anant Chaturdashi - Friday, September 9, 2022

Navaratri - Monday, September 26, 2022

October Festival 2022:

Gandhi Jayanti - Sunday, October 2, 2022

Durgashtami - Monday, October 3, 2022

Buddha Jayanti - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Vijayadashami/ Dusshera - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Sharada Purnima - Sunday, October 9, 2022

Karwa Chauth - Thursday, October 13, 2022

Ahoi Ashtami - Monday, October 17, 2022

Dhanteras Puja - Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lakshmi Puja/Diwali - Monday, October 24, 2022

Govardhan Puja - Wednesday, October 25, 2022

Bhai Dooj - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Chhath Puja - Sunday, October 30, 2022

November Festival 2022

Tulasi Vivah - Saturday, November 5, 2022

Dev Deepavali - Monday, November 7, 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti - Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Children’s Day - Monday, November 14, 2022

Vivah Panchami - Monday, November 28, 2022

December Festival 2022

Annapurna Jayanti - Thursday, December 8, 2022

Shortest Day of the year - Thursday, December 22, 2022

Christmas - Sunday, 25 December, 2022

