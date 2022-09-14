Vaishno Devi package: IRCTC announces Bharat Gaurav 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' to Katra | Fare, schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS Vaishno Devi package: IRCTC offers train tour to Katra on Bharat Gaurav train

Highlights The Bharat Gaurav train will cover several railway stations in between Delhi and Katra

The tour will begin on September 30, 2022

Carrying COVID-19 double vaccination certificate is mandatory for all tourists

Vaishno Devi package: Navratri 2022 is just around the corner and in case you are willing to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, IRCTC has got the right package for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with a smart and affordable package, which would help you reach Katra, worship the Vaishno Devi shrine and return.

Named 'Navratri Special Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Tour', this package is for four nights and five days. The tour will be provided by the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train.

Below are the complete details of the 'Navratri Special Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Tour'

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - Details

The tour will begin on September 30, 2022. Those willing to travel should note that the Bharat Gaurav train will originate from Delhi and will terminate at Katra railway station.

The Bharat Gaurav train will cover the mentioned railway stations, from where tourists will be allowed to board/deboard - Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, Ludhiana.

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - Itinerary/Complete schedule

Day 1

The train will originate from Delhi Safdarjung at 7 pm. Tourists will be onboard the train overnight, wherein they will be served dinner

Day 2

The train will reach Katra railway station at 10 am. During the morning hours, tourists will be served breakfast onboard the train

Upon arrival, tourists will be taken to their respective hotels

Packed lunch will be served in the hotels

Post lunch, tourists will begin the Mata Vaishno Devi trek

Pilgrims will spend the night in Katra

Day 3

At Katra, pilgrims will worship the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Overnight stay in Katra

Day 4

Packed breakfast and lunch will be provided at the hotels

Pilgrims will then checkout from hotels and will be taken to Katra railway station

The train to Delhi will depart at 4 pm

Dinner will be served during overnight train journey

Day 5

Morning tea, packed breakfast will be served onboard the train

The train will arrive at Delhi Safdarjung railway station

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - What all will be included?

Train journey by Bharat Gaurav special tourist train in 3AC class

Two night stays at standard hotels in Katra

Onboard train meals (vegetarian only)

Off board meals as per itinerary (vegetarian only)

Railway station to hotel transfer

Travel insurance for passengers

Services of tour escort throughout the tour

On-train security

All applicable taxes

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - What all will not be included?

Choice of food/menu

Any room service (there will be extra charges)

Cost of sightseeing, entry, local guides etc.

Any personal expenses - laundry, mineral water, food, drinks, etc.

Anything not included in the inclusions

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - What to carry

Voter ID/aadhar card

COVID-19 final dose certificate (hard copy or in phone)

Aarogya Setu App should be installed on your phone

Face masks, hand gloves and sanitisers

An emergency contact number

Vaishno Devi Package IRCTC - Ticket price

Single ticket - Rs 13,790

Double/triple sharing ticket - Rs 11,990

Child (5-11 years) - Rs 10,795

