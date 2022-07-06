IRCTC offers 11-day tour package for 'religious places' | CHECK DETAILS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Know more about IRCTC religious tour package.

IRCTC religious package news : The Indian Railways has announced a new tour package covering all the major religious places across central India.

The IRCTC Shirdi and Jyotirlinga tour, costing Rs 18,450 per person for the standard category and Rs 29,620 for the comfort category, will cover Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Dwarikadhish Mandir and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarika, Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnatha (Gujarat) and Shirdi Sai and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Manmad in 11 days and 10 nights.

Three meals and night stay are also included in the package of IRCTC.

Swadesh Darshan Train :

The Railways has put on track “Swadesh Darshan Train”, having both AC and non-AC coaches, for the journey, beginning from October 10 (Monday) to October 20 (Thursday) from Darbhnaga. The bookings can be made both through the online and offline mode.

As per the itinerary and schedule of IRCTC, there will be a two-day stay at Ujjain from October 12 to 14, one-day at Somnath on October 15, two-day at Dwarika from October 16 to October 17 and one-day each in Shirdi and Nashik on October 18 and October 19.

Other tour packages offered by IRCTC:

Last month, IRCTC had announced another 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a “Special Bharat Gaurav” tourist train from June 21 (Tuesday). It will cover the places associated with the life of Lord Rama and also connect India and Nepal.

It will cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

Indian Railways, since the past few years, have been bringing out religious tourist packages to promote cultural as well as religious places in the country.

