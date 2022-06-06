Indian Railways doubles train ticket booking limit per user ID through IRCTC app, website

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways doubles ticket booking limits per user ID through IRCTC website and app

In a major development with train ticket booking, the Indian Railways on Monday said it has decided to double the number of online tickets that can be booked per user ID. This can be done through both -- the IRCTC website and the app.

With the development, a maximum of 12 tickets can now be booked in a month by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked.

For user IDs that are Aadhaar linked, the limit for booking the number of tickets per user ID has been increased to 24 tickets in a month from the earlier 12 tickets in a month.

The condition for this category is that the user ID should be Aadhaar linked and one of the passengers on the ticket to be booked should be verifiable through Aadhaar.

At present, a maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on the IRCTC website/app by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month can be booked by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways.

