Navratri 2022: Know what bhog to prepare for each of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga

Highlights Navratri is the festival of Goddess Durga and celebrated with fervour among Hindus

Each day of the nine-night long Navratri is dedicated to a different avatar of the Goddess

Preparing bhog is a custom during festivals and during Navratri please the Goddess with offerings

Navratri is the festival of Goddess Durga, who is associated with protection, strength, motherhood, destruction and wars in the Hindu culture. During the nine-day long festival, devotees observe fast and worship the Devi for courage. Each day of Navratri is devoted to a different avatar of the Goddess.

It is a custom to keep offerings in the feet of Gods during festivals and Navrati is no different. It is believed that the Lord blesses the offerings and only after submitting to them, it is distributed among the devotees. During each day of Navratri, there are different offerings that need to be prepared for each of the avatars of Goddess Durga. Let's find out more about these customs so that Gods are pleased and Navaratri brings nothing but prosperity and happiness for you and the family.

Pratipada: Offer white food items made from cow's ghee to Goddess Shailputri to stay disease-free.

Dwitiya: For long life, offer sugar candy, sugar and Panchamrit to Mother Brahmacharini.

Tritiya: Offer milk and food items made from milk to Mother Chandraghanta to get rid of sufferings.

Chaturthi: Offer malpua to Maa Kushmanda to increase intellect and decision-making ability.

Panchami: Offer banana to mother Skandmata for a healthy body.

Shashti: Offer honey to Maa Katyayani to get an attractive personality and beauty.

Saptami: Offer jaggery naivedya in the worship of Maa Kalratri to avoid grief and troubles.

Ashtami: Offer coconut to Maa Mahagauri to get rid of child-related problems.

Navami: Offer pudding, gram-puri, kheer etc. to Mother Siddhidatri for happiness and prosperity.

Follow the aforementioned instructions so that your Navratri wishes are fulfilled by the grace of Goddess Durga.