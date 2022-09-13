Navratri 2022 Calendar: Know dates and how the nine goddesses are worshipped in Shardiya Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Know Navratri 2022 dates and how the nine goddesses are worshipped

Navratri 2022 Calendar: The festive season is just around the corner with Shardiya Navratri beginning on September 26. These days are celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal all over the country as devotees mark the celebrations of Ram Navami, Durga Puja and Dussehra. According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri begins from the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin. In this nine-day-long festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Dussehra is celebrated on the day of Dashami.

When Shardiya Navratri 2022 starts?

Shardiya Navratri is starting on 26 September 2022 and this year it will end on 5 October 2022. In Navratri, the Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and seek blessings. The rituals start with the establishment of the Kalash.

Navratri 2022: Muhurat calender

Navratri 2022 Day 1 (Sept 26): Goddess Shailputri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 2 (Sept 27): Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 3 (Sept 28): Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 4 (Sept 29): Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 5 (Sept 30): Goddess Skandmata is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 6 (Oct 1): Goddess Katyayani is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 7 (Oct 2): Goddess Kalratri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 8 (Oct 3): Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated

Navratri 2022 Day 9 (Oct 4): This day is celebrated as Maha Navami when fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 10 (Oct 5): Goddess Durga idols are immersed in water. Dussehra is celebrated

Rules for Kalash Stapana

Ghat or Kalash Stapana is an important ritual during Navratri. It is said that doing this eliminates all the negative energy spread in the house. The auspicious time for setting up the Kalash this year is from 6.11 am to 7.51 am on 26 September 2022. The northeast direction is considered to be the most auspicious for setting up the Kalash.

Place a pot by sprinkling Gangajal in this direction of the puja room and install a picture or idol of Maa Durga by laying a red cloth on it. Now place the holy soil in an earthen pot and sow the seeds of barley. Then fill Gangajal in a copper or earthen pot and put akshat, betel nut, coin, a pair of cloves and durva grass in it.

Tie Kalawa on the neck of the Kalash and wrap a red chunari around a coconut. Tie it with Kalava and put mango leaves in the Kalash and place the coconut on it. Then place the urn on the pot containing barley and establish the urn on the right side of Maa Durga. Worship Goddess Durga after setting up the Kalash.

