Weekly Horoscope (Sept 12 to Sept 18): Leo to gain in business, know about other zodiac signs

Weekly Horoscope (Sept 12 to Sept 18): As the second week of September begins, people of all the 12 zodiac signs will experience new changes in their personal, professional and social life. On September 10, the retrograde of Mercury in Virgo will also leave an impact and will bring happiness as well as disturbances in your lives. Know how this week will be for you and if the changes in the position of stars will be beneficial for you or not.

Aries

Ganesha says the starting period of the week will be very favorable for your health, happiness, social life, friends and relatives, siblings, and social activities and parties. You will emerge as an influential and highly respected person in society. You will be involved in social activities related to some noble cause. It will give you a new identity. In the middle of the week, you will have some extra burden due to your mother's health and household expenses. In the last part of the week, there are indications that you will spend more money on the education and health of your children. Apart from this, you will also spend more on entertainment-related activities. Your emotional connection will remain strong.

Taurus

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family with family harmony and peace. Due to an increase in wealth, there will also be saved in your wealth accumulation. With the help of family members, you can get extra money very soon. In the middle of the week, relations in your family and social life will be much better than before. You will put in a lot of effort to bring about a change in your social behavior and social environment. We will try to bring necessary improvements to the environment around us. In short, your social activities will increase. You will experience peace of mind and happiness in the remaining part of the week. Health may deteriorate and apart from this, there will be some extra burden on your mind.

Gemini

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week itself, there are indications that your mental state and work situation will be good, which will improve your social life. You will be happy with your heart and this will keep your health and happiness throughout the week. Your financial condition and happiness will increase in the middle of the week. You will remain firmly attached to your family members. Your family life and social life will be good this week. You can expect an improvement in your social and mental status. Your social circle will expand, but you will not get the desired recognition in social life, still, you have to maintain your self-confidence. You will have to work hard to make the business strong.

Cancer

Ganesha says the beginning of the week is not favorable for your mental state and health. Your immunity can get affected due to extra stress, which can make you fail in important tasks. Your mental health will improve in the middle of the week but you will not be satisfied with the situation. Work with a balanced approach in the workplace and have patience, it will be better for you. This will increase your confidence. Getting constant support and support from all the family members will help you to perform better. The support of family members will be beneficial for you during the remaining part of the week, but you may have to make a lot of effort for prosperity in the family.

Leo

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications of an increase in income and gains in business. You will enjoy the support of your elder brother and your interest may increase in investing in the stock market. There will be more attachment between the child and the mother. Mid of week is not auspicious for your health, happiness, mental peace, mental health, and finances. There are also possibilities of loss in business. Keep your patience as far as possible during the time period. You are also advised to control unnecessary expenses. There are signs of recovery of mental peace, good health, and happiness during the weekend. This will increase your work efficiency.

Virgo

Ganesha says the starting period of the week is indicating the possibilities of promotions and transfers. Your responsibilities in the workplace will expand, and the workload will increase. Having extra responsibilities will not make you satisfied with your job. The results of business trips will be of average level. Profits will be of the average level in the middle of the week. You will leave no stone unturned to turn the deals into profits. You will expect cooperation and support from your elder brother. They will give you cooperation and support but it will not prove beneficial for you. In the remaining days of the week, due to the effect of the position of the planets, there may be financial losses and unnecessary expenditure of energy and money. To come out of this negative situation, do not lose patience and have confidence. Apart from this, during this time you may have to face humiliation without any fault. This will disappoint you. Remain optimistic and postpone for some time the time to start new activities and new ventures.

Libra

Ganesha says the starting time of the week will be favorable for your father, long-term profitable business trips, and religious works. You are likely to participate in religious activities regularly. You will take interest in prayer, meditative practices, breathing exercises, yoga, higher education, and social activities. The middle part of the week remains good for work. You will get desired support from subordinates. You will get the support of higher officials for your excellent work. Your business and profit will increase. Jobseekers can get some good news related to the promotion. Worshiping Goddess Kali during the remaining days of the week will prove beneficial in getting control over the effects of malefic planets. Due to this, financial benefits are also becoming more likely.

Scorpio

Ganesha says even though the work situation improves at the beginning of the week, this time is not auspicious for health and mental condition. At this time, you are advised not to be aggressive and actions will have to be done with confidence, if possible it will be beneficial to avoid actions. You will make the idea of going to a tourist place with your spouse invigorate yourself. This journey will give you relief from stress and will also bring compatibility in married life. It's a good time to mend relationships. The last part of the week will prove to be excellent for your professional life.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that due to a lack of compatibility in married life, you may get failure in some issues. Although the middle of the week will be more depressing, your happiness and confidence will remain due to sudden financial gains. At this time, some of your disappointment will be removed due to hidden benefits. There is a possibility of a visit to the temple of any of your God or Goddesses. This time is especially favorable for taking remedies due to the position of the planets.

Capricorn

Ganesha says in the starting days of the week health-related problems, less energy, less confidence, less enthusiasm, and enemies will prevail. Debt and legal issues can cause unnecessary pressure. In the middle of the week, there is an expectation of getting happiness in married life, but it will not be according to the expectations. By making efforts, mutual relations can be somewhat better. Along with this, there is a possibility of ending the misunderstanding with the spouse. The rest of the week can be very bad for your health, happiness, confidence, and patience. The planetary position at this time has become unbearable despair and despondency for you. You may lose your confidence and patience. You may have breathing problems. It would be good for your parents to exercise and meditate. This will keep their health good.

Aquarius

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be auspicious due to the support of luck in risky areas, professional life, and good income. You will be appreciated getting expert advice in your professional fields. Support from children, gains from academic fields, and emotional connections will remain highest during this period. The remaining part of the week is indicating that money may be spent on resolving your health problems, debt, and litigation-related issues. Suddenly your expenses may increase and you will go on a trip. Travels will also increase your income. In the remaining part of the week, you will have less confidence, yet mutual cooperation and coordination with your spouse will be good for the purposes of increasing income.

Pisces

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that you will get better sources of income due to your mother's support, cooperation, and blessings. In your native place, staying close to family members will give you their support, and it will be beneficial for your work. Money can be spent on the maintenance of vehicles and houses. Mid of the week is indicating that you will spend money on education, children, investment in risky areas, entertainment, and love affair. Your health will be fine throughout the week and your confidence will also not come down. In the last part of the week, there are indications that you will try to deal with enemies and expenses with confidence. Going on trips will give you pleasure. You will make a plan to manage your expenses and competitive exams. You will prove to be a good strategist in shaping the marketing plan to face the tough competition of the market.

