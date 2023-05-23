National Brother's Day 2023: Date, history, wishes, quotes, and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Brother's Day 2023

Every year, National Brother’s Day is celebrated on May 24. The special day celebrates the bond with a special person- your brother. The bond between siblings is unbreakable, and nothing can possibly replace the place of your brother/brothers in your lives. They are our partner-in-crime, biggest support, and understand us in ways that nobody will ever be able to. An elder or a younger brother's presence could be at times the biggest relief in times of crisis and loneliness. Brother’s Day is an ideal day to celebrate your brothers and shower them with immense love and care.

National Brother’s Day, History and Significance

National Brother’s Day was established to mark the strong and special bond that exists between brothers, C Daniel Rhodes formed National Brother's Day from Alabama. He felt the urge for a specific day that celebrates the efforts and contributions of brothers in the world. Therefore, numerous countries including India, Australia, and Russia among others celebrate National Brother’s Day on May 24 every year.

What to do on National Brother's Day

Call your brother: If you are not in the same city, make sure to have a long conversation with your brother over phone.

A surprise visit: If you are in the same city as your brother, it is the perfect occasion to visit them, preferably with a small gift that reminds him of old times.

Go down the memory lane: Revisit the most special phase of your life called childhood and recall the memories closest to your heart. Have a hearty laugh.

Share a meal together: There are many conversations that happen only at dinner table. Talk like there is no tomorrow and make some more happy memories.

National Brother’s Day quotes

"To Share Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone." – Jolene Perry

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.”– Marc Brown

“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” – Anna Quindlen

“The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder.” – Jane Austen

“Brothers are what best friends can never be.” – Anonymous

“The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe.” – Rachel Weisz “The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose.” – Garrison Keillor

