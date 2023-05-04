Meditation, exercise to prayers: Debunking common misbeliefs about growing taller after certain age

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common misbeliefs about growing taller

Almost 30-40 years ago, it was said that genes are final. They are ultimate, they control and dominate our growth and health and they put down the blueprint of their diseases. But recently, a lot of modern research and modern science has established that genes can express in different ways; should we discipline ourselves, and build new memory patterns through new behaviour, attitude, thoughts, and intentions?

Child development is aimed at children up to 18 years of age and will help facilitate children's height growth with the support of specific exercises, nutritional advice, sensible and effective supplementation, lifestyle changes like - appropriate rest, deep breathing, meditation, and time-to-time positive affirmations. According to IANS, exercises such as: twisting, side bending, forward and backward bending, tadasana walk, spot jog, mountain and snake position, jumping jacks, and pawanmuktasana will help improve the posture and therefore, height.

Here are a few other tips you can use to boost your height:

Eating melatonin-rich foods such as mustard seeds, sweet potatoes, broccoli, tomatoes, nuts, grapes, coconut oil, and raspberries helps to keep blood levels of human growth hormones within a normal range. Eating foods high in tryptophan, such as milk, beans, and eggs, as well as being outside in the sun, will increase your levels of HGH.

Avoiding refined flour and excessive sugar is ideal as they are known to reduce the growth hormone.

Sleep and relaxation are just as important as exercise and food. They complement one another and we should ensure we provide our bodies with adequate rest in order to regenerate, revitalise, and have an overall healthy disposition.

Meditation, breathing, and prayers can help growth hormones. Massages and a good night's sleep can help too.

Wellness is the biggest integrating force. Through it, the mind, heart, and soul of the child can pulsate and celebrate together. So let's start our journey towards celebration by creating productive workouts, which help and serve the purpose of re-creation.

By developing a relationship with nature we have a choice to do what is best for our system. When we learn to listen to nature and watch our bodies, it tells us all that we need to know in order to live a healthy and happy life.

It is important to not only guide a child on how to grow tall in height but one should also teach them to grow taller in stature with a good positive attitude which results in good thoughts, good words, and good deeds.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News