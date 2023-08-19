Lollapalooza to rock India in 2024, check dates and ticket prices

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Lollapalooza India

After a successful stint in Mumbai last year, the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is returning to India in January 2024. The announcement was made by Lollapalooza India on its social media handles on Friday as 'twice as epic.'

Lollapalooza India will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28. The pre-sale of tickets will begin on August 25. Besides, there will be a limited exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders on August 23. Music aficionados can buy the tickets for general access for Rs 6,999 and Lolla Lounge tickets for Rs 14,999. The NEXA Lounge tickets are priced at Rs 44,999. The organisers will also collaborate with BookMyShow for tickets.

Lollapalooza 2023 saw artists like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Hong Kong singer-rapper Jackson Wang, dream-pop act Cigarettes After Sex, Greta Van Fleet, Punjabi star AP Dhillon, Madeon, Diplo, among others.

All about Lollapaooza

The annual music festival Lollapalooza originated in 1991. The festival has been organised across three continents including Asia and aims to bring together cultures and lifestyles through music. After successfully attracting audiences in Chicago and USA, the festival expanded its wings in countries like France, Sweden, Germany, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina. Artists like Dua Lipa, Landa Del Rey, BTS, Rolling Stone, J-Hope, DJ Snake, The Kid Lorai, and several others have performed at the festival.

Also Read: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is making a comeback, check episodes and premiere dates here

Read More Lifestyle News